Ramsgate mum launches Friday market venture

A Ramsgate mum-of-three is launching a market venture in the town’s Centenary Hall this Friday (March 4).

Kirsty Heard has agreed a three month trial period with hall bosses and hopes local traders will attract shoppers looking for something different.

Kirsty said it is her first attempt at events on a business footing although she had organised some community activities before the pandemic.

The market currently has 10 stalls signed up selling goods from tools to cakes and clothes.

Kirsty said: “As a mum who doesn’t drive it drives me crazy to go to Westwood Cross all the time.

“I wanted to do events for the community and I know lots of people are like me and don’t want to always go to Westwood Cross where the shops sell similar things when you might want something different for a birthday or special occasion.

“It got me thinking that doing this meant I could help myself and help others in the community so it could benefit the whole area.”

Kirsty says she has received a lot of support locally and has advertised the upcoming markets with flyers in shops, pubs and groups.

The market takes place at Centenary Hall in Hardres Street every Friday from this week (March 4) from 9.30am to 4pm.