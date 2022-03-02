Artists take a taste of Thanet to Whitstable in From The Isle exhibition

Nine artists who have formed a successful art collective at the New Kent Art Gallery in Broadstairs, are showing their collective creativity in Whitstable this March.

‘From the Isle’ is a two week long exhibition at The Horsebridge Centre, which features a broad range of work from the multi-disciplinary collective of Kent artists.

Artist Curator Karen H-King, from the New Kent Art Gallery, brought the group together during the difficult months of the pandemic, with the aim of supporting the local artistic community and set up the collective as we emerged from the first lockdown.

She said: “We are all experienced artists and makers based on the Isle, who use the coast as inspiration for our work, but have each developed unique creative techniques which results in work that often links a contemporary ‘feel’ with traditional elements.

“The promise of spring and the easing of covid restrictions will bring a sense of liberty and escape to everyone this year and we hope to bring this with us in the work we are exhibiting.”

Each of the Isle of Thanet artists has exhibited widely throughout Kent and the UK, with many of them selling work across the globe. As Whitstable is a well regarded hub for the arts in Kent, the chance to bring their work to a new venue is something the artists are hugely excited about.

The artists and makers are:

Karen H-King (painting and resin pieces)

Brian Hodgson (oil painting)

E J Laven (ceramics & paining)

Cath Deeson (linocut printmaking)

Sea Worn Jewellery (fine silver & sea glass jewellery)

C J Glass (fused glass)

Sian Morgan (painting & illustration)

Gem Blastock (screen printing)

Sarah Stokes (abstract painting)

The exhibition runs from March 2-14 and is open 10am – 5pm Wednesday – Monday with demos and live painting events at the weekends which will be advertised online. Each of the artists will be popping into the show to chat to visitors throughout the exhibition and look forward to meeting you all.

More information can be found online at www.thehorsebridge.org.uk or www.newkentart.com

From the Isle – 2-14 March – Horsebridge Centre, 11 Horsebridge Road, Whitstable, CT5 1AF

