Photos: Sam Mendes in Margate as filming (and snowfall) for Empire of Light gets underway

Filming is underway for the Empire of Light movie directed by Sam Mendes who was in town today (March 1).

There has been ‘snowfall’ on Margate seafront as the production team work on the 1980s-based love story.

Video by John Horton

Empire of Light will star Academy Award winner Olivia Colman, Micheal Ward, Academy Award winner Colin Firth, Toby Jones, Crystal Clarke and Tanya Moodie. Tom Brooke and Hannah Onslow join the previously announced cast.

Produced by Academy Award nominee Pippa Harris (1917, Call The Midwife, Penny Dreadful) and Mendes (1917, Skyfall and American Beauty) under their Neal Street Productions, the film will be released by Searchlight Pictures with an expected date of Autumn this year.

Filming will take place in Thanet and along the Kent coast until May 21.