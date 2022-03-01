Hoax call prompts multi-agency search for person in water at Ramsgate

A multi-agency operation last night (February 28) was mounted due to a hoax call.

HM Coastguard Margate were tasked by UK Coastguard to reports of a person in the water by Ramsgate’s east pier, HM Coastguard Deal were also tasked to support.

RNLI Ramsgate Lifeboats were launched to search the area and HM Coastguard Rescue Helicopter R163 was tasked to search the area.

The first informant was spoken to by officers and a search area was quickly established, Kent Police also attended to assist.

Following an extensive search of more than one hour it was confirmed by police that this was a hoax call and they were certain that no person was in the water or in danger.

It is against the law under the Communications Act 2003 to make hoax calls to emergency services, if a person is found guilty of this in the UK they could face a fine of up to £2,500 and up to 51 weeks in prison.

HM Coastguard says it will always respond to 999 emergency calls but responding to hoax calls could take crews away from genuine lifesaving calls.