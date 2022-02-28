Filming starts in Thanet for Sam Mendes movie Empire of Light

Filming has started today (February 28) for Sam Mendes movie Empire of Light with crews spotted at Margate Town Hall and Manston airport.

The site known as ‘Godden’s Gap’ on Margate seafront has been transformed with the temporary build of an Art Deco style cinema to be used for the love story set in the 1980s and Dreamland Cinema has been renamed with temporary Empire letting on the fin and building front.

Festoon lighting and red postboxes have also been installed along the seafront.

Fake snow has also been brought in which, it is understood, will be used for filming on Friday.

Crew vehicles are currently using Barnes car park in Westbrook.

Searchlight Pictures today announced the start of principal photography for the film directed by Sam Mendes who has previously worked on movies 1917, Skyfall and American Beauty.

Empire of Light will star Academy Award winner Olivia Colman, Micheal Ward, Academy Award winner Colin Firth, Toby Jones, Crystal Clarke and Tanya Moodie. Tom Brooke and Hannah Onslow join the previously announced cast.

Produced by Academy Award nominee Pippa Harris (1917, Call The Midwife, Penny Dreadful) and Mendes under their Neal Street Productions, the film will be released theatrically by Searchlight Pictures.

Sam Mendes said: “I’m really thrilled to be working with so many wonderful collaborators across both cast and crew on such a personal project.

“It’s a particular thrill to be working for the first time with Olivia Colman, and to be working once again with my long-term collaborator Roger Deakins.”

Producer Pippa Harris added: “We are delighted to be working with Searchlight on Empire of Light, and couldn’t hope for better partners. They have been incredibly collaborative and supportive as we embark on this new venture together.”

Searchlight Presidents Matthew Greenfield and David Greenbaum added: “This is a dream partnership for us, between the singular Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, and the outstanding cast led by Olivia, Micheal, and Colin. We’re very excited for the road ahead.”

Dreamland CEO Eddie Kemsley said: “We’re thrilled that Sam Mendes, Neal Street Productions and Searchlight Pictures are about to start filming Empire Of Light in Margate. “It’s not only great for us at Dreamland but it’s great for the town too, there’s a real buzz of excitement in the air!

“It’s wonderful to know that after over a decade of being unused, the Grade II listed Dreamland Cinema building will enjoy a new lease of life as it takes centre stage in Sam Mendes’ latest project.

“It’s a testament to Margate that we can attract such high calibre productions, which contribute significantly to the local economy, whilst highlighting our beautiful town to a worldwide audience.

“Already, we’ve seen a positive impact within our community as hundreds of local people and businesses are getting involved to support the production. And at what is normally a quiet time of year for our hospitality industry, restaurants and accommodations are bustling with crew and cast.’.

New cast announcement Tom Brooke recently starred in “The Crown” for Netflix, BBC/Netflix’s “The Bodyguard”, “Preacher” for AMC Networks, A24’s How to Talk to Girls at Parties and The Death of Stalin for IFC Films.

Hannah Onslow is currently starring in BBC/AMC Networks’ “This Is Going to Hurt” and was previously in BBC/PBS’s “Ridley Road”.

The filmmaking team includes longstanding Mendes’ collaborators including Academy Award nominated producer Pippa Harris, Academy Award winning Director of Photography Roger Deakins, who reunites for his fifth collaboration, hair and make up designer Naomi Donne, editor Lee Smith, sound mixer Stuart Wilson, casting director Nina Gold, executive producers Michael Lerman and Julie Pastor and co-producer Lola Oliyide.

Filming in Margate will run through to May 21.

About the cast:

Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter, The Favourite, The Crown.

Micheal Ward – Small Axe: Lovers Rock, Top Boy, The Beautiful Game.

Colin Firth – The Staircase, Supernova, 1917, The King’s Speech, A Single Man.

Toby Jones – First Cow, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy,

Tom Brooke – The Crown, The Bodyguard, Preacher, How to Talk to Girls at Parties, The Death of Stalin,

Hannah Onslow – Ridley Road, Call The Midwife, This is Going to Hurt

Tanya Moodie – Motherland, A Discovery of Witches, Star Wars Ep IX – Rise of the Skywalker.

Crystal Clarke – Sanditon, The Electrical Life Of Louis Wain, Ordeal By Innocence.

Cast photo credits from left: Colman: Chris Baker; Ward: Michael Shelford; Firth: Mariano Vivanco; Jones: Andrew Ogilvy; Brooke: Clive Barda; Onslow: Pip; Moodie: Michael Shelford; Clarke: A.P. Wilding

FILMING ROAD CLOSURES

Friday 4th March Fort Paragon Marine Terrace Marine Drive From 1600 – 2100 From 2130 – 0400 From 2130 – 0100 (not concurrently with Marine Terrace) Tuesday 15th March Hall by the Sea Road From 0700 – 1800 Monday 21st March Albert Terrace Marine Drive From 0700 – 1900 From 1000 – 1900 Tuesday 22nd March Market Street From 1800 – 0300 Thursday 24th March Hall by the Sea Road From 1400 – 0600 Friday 25th March Hall by the Sea Road From 1400 – 0600 Wednesday 30th March Marine Terrace From 0930 – 1430 Thursday 31st March Marine Terrace From 0930 – 1430 Friday 1st April Marine Terrace From 0930 – 1430 Monday 4th April Marine Terrace From 0930 – 1430 Tuesday 5th April Marine Terrace From 0930 – 1430 Monday 25th April Fort Paragon Athelstan Road From 0800 – 1700 From 1500 – 1900 Wednesday 27th April Marine Terrace From 0930 – 1430 Thursday 28th April Marine Terrace From 0930 – 1430 Friday 29th April Marine Terrace From 0930 – 1430 Friday 6th May King Street Cliff Terrace From 0800 – 0230 From 2300 – 0530 Monday 16th May Marine Drive From 1100 – 2100 Wednesday 18th May Marine Terrace From 0930 – 1430

As a contingency, the location team has applied for 2 additional weather back up dates for Marine Terrace on May 19-20..