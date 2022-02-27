Toll Gate Kiosk becomes kit sponsor for Ramsgate U15s girls team

One of Ramsgate’s smallest hospitality businesses has become a sponsor for the Ramsgate U15s girls team.

The Toll Gate Kiosk on Ramsgate’s Eastcliff is kit sponsor for the team which trains at the WW Martin Stadium every Friday from 6pm-7pm.

Toll Gate Kiosk owner Vikki Foat said: “We saw the girls needed a sponsor and thought it would be a nice thing to do and a good way to be involved with the community.”

Manager Peter Wood says he currently has 15 players, up from nine at the start of the season last year, with the girls currently fourth in the Miss Kick Kent Girls/Ladies Football League in Division 2 East.

The team unveiled their kits yesterday (February 26) at the Toll Gate Kiosk with special guest Ramsgate mayor Raushan Ara in attendance.

Cllr Ara said: “It’s wonderful to see our local small business the Toll Gate Kiosk is sponsoring the under 15s Ramagate girls football team.

“Sport is very important for our younger generation. This is ‘girl power’ and I am so pleased to endorse this. Wishing all the players every success.”

The last match in the current season is next month but the girls will also be playing at the Ramsgate tournament, at Rams FC ground, on July 16-17.

Anyone interested in joining the team can contact youthsecretary@ramsgate-fc.co.uk