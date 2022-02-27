Last chance to view LGBT+ History Month exhibitions at The Margate School

Tomorrow (February 28) is the ast chance to view two exhibitions at The Margate School for LGBT+ History Month programme of events
Politicorgy by Bashar Ali
Free exhibition by Bashar Ali in celebration of LGBT+ History Month. Politicorgy is a performance for the viewer, encompassing sex, desire, disappearance of the individual and representation of political dis-(order) that we live in.
Find out more here: https://bit.ly/36rNULU
Bona Polari! By Lee Campbell
Free exhibition by Lee Campbell. Bona Polari! takes Polari as a theme to engage visitors using Lee’s recent film The Tale of Benny Harris (2022) written entirely in Polari slang as a catalyst for discussion and a means to invite visitors to create their own polari.
Find out more here: https://bit.ly/35lzdtm
Both exhibitions are open from 10am-4pm.
what is this world coming too ?
Looks like I’m going to miss it. Oh dear how sad never mind.
Surely LGBT+ means everyone of every conceivable (or not) sexual orientation and inclination?
For once I find myself in the distressing (but not compromising) position of agreeing simultaneously with “real world” and Peter Checksfield.
That is even more distressing for me!!!