Last chance to view LGBT+ History Month exhibitions at The Margate School

February 27, 2022 Kathy Bailes News 4

Politicorgy - Bashar Ali

Tomorrow (February 28) is the ast chance to view two exhibitions at The Margate School for LGBT+ History Month programme of events

Politicorgy by Bashar Ali

Free exhibition by Bashar Ali in celebration of LGBT+ History Month. Politicorgy is a performance for the viewer, encompassing sex, desire, disappearance of the individual and representation of political dis-(order) that we live in.

Find out more here: https://bit.ly/36rNULU

Bona Polari! By Lee Campbell

Free exhibition by Lee Campbell. Bona Polari! takes Polari as a theme to engage visitors using Lee’s recent film The Tale of Benny Harris (2022) written entirely in Polari slang as a catalyst for discussion and a means to invite visitors to create their own polari.

Find out more here: https://bit.ly/35lzdtm

Both exhibitions are open from 10am-4pm.

  3. Surely LGBT+ means everyone of every conceivable (or not) sexual orientation and inclination?
    For once I find myself in the distressing (but not compromising) position of agreeing simultaneously with “real world” and Peter Checksfield.

