Thanet community news:Thanet camera club, plea to find John, Ramsgate Tunnels, QEQM Friends, sea scouts and civic society

Isle of Thanet Photographic Society

In our digital world, some members of Thanet’s camera club have bucked the trend and gone back in time. Our enthusiastic “analogue group” use and explore alternative and traditional methods of producing photographic images. It gives members an outlet to show and get feedback on images that would not be seen or acceptable in normal “camera club competitions” as well as demonstrating just what is possible, learning techniques long forgotten by many.

The group use a wide variety of cameras and other means of capturing images, ranging from 5”x4” format to self-made pin-hole cameras as well as a large selection of vintage cameras going back to 1900. Glass plates and other vintage films are regularly used. Alternative ideas are tried including magazine, television appropriation and even making a camera obscura to create images.

Group members have enjoyed not only field trips using film but also film development meet-ups and cyanotype workshops.

An iconic image in Kent is the shingle beach and huts at Dungeness. The photograph of Dungeness (by David James Silk) was on an HP3 glass plate manufactured in 1950 but exposed and developed in 2022!

Meanwhile, members are looking forward to the next competitions and talks.

New members are welcome. We meet at Ramsgate football club on Mondays at 7.30pm. For further information and our programme please visit our website: www.isleofthanetphotographicsociety.co.uk or visit us on Facebook.

Plea to find John Skidmore

Westgate-on-Sea Community Centre Association are seeking help to find our Charity’s President, John Skidmore.

John has been a constant supporter to all and Life President for the charity at the Community Centre attending as many meetings as he was able. Before Covid lockdown, John was always happy to accept a lift to the centre for regular meetings. Once meetings started again John was found to have moved from his flat in Kimberly Court, Westgate-on-Sea but no-one seems to know where to.

Hopefully John is happy and well. But where? The committee would love to have contact and keep John informed of how the Charity is progressing.

The Charity’s AGM is to be held in April and it would be lovely to receive a few words from John.

Please send any information to the email woscca@hotmail.co.uk

Ramsgate Tunnels residents’ membership card

Ramsgate Tunnels are offering the town’s residents discounts on tours, in the café, souvenir shop and selected special offers.

Ramsgate residents are being invited to apply for a free discount card which will give them year round discounts on Explorer Tours and purchases in the café and gift shop. There will also be special offers from time to time.

Tunnels General Manager, Emma Boast, explained, “Since reopening the tunnels for the first time since WWII we have had tremendous support from Ramsgate residents and it’s now time to give something back. Without their support, and that of our fantastic army of volunteers, the tunnels would still be sealed up and a deteriorating liability under the town. Instead, they are now a seven day a week, year-round attraction bringing thousands of visitors to the town annually.”

Anyone living in postcode area CT11 or CT12 wishing to apply for a card should request an application form by emailing residents@ramsgatetunnels.org, or pick up an application form from the Ticket Office. On completion of a short application form, you will receive your card at your home address.

QEQM Hospital League of Friends

Something else we’ve recently been able to fund thanks to our wonderful donors and fundraisers are 8 Sara Stedy stand-and-transfer aids, one of which is shown being demonstrated by members of the manual handling team Doma Dupka and Jenny Stone.

They’re now right around the hospital at:

A & E

Bishopstone Ward

Cheerful Sparrows Ward

Coronary Care Unit

Discharge Lounge

Quex Ward

Surgical Pres-Assessment, and

Ultrasound (X-Ray)

Sharon Rindsland, Moving & Handling Coordinator, in expressing her appreciation, said: “These devices offer a more suitable alternative to a wheelchair for more mobile patients, promoting their dignity and independence. They provide sit-to-stand support for patients to visit the toilet and washbasin safely and offer reassuring eye contact between the patient & carer.”

If you’d like to help us fund items like these donations can be made or a fundraising page set up at www.justgiving.com/leagueoffriendsofqeqmhospital

6th Ramsgate Royal Harbour Sea Scouts

The 6th Ramsgate Royal Harbour Sea Scouts have been serving the Royal Harbour community since before World War II, for over seventy years. They have provided thousands of young people and adult volunteers opportunities to learn life-long skills that support emotional, physical, mental, and spiritual health, and now they have a new ambitious project for the future.

Their project is to renovate the Ice House in Ramsgate’s Royal Harbour, which was given to them by community asset transfer in 2019, creating a community centre that will provide opportunities for our Scout group and the wider community.

There are few places for community organisations or individuals to rent affordable space in Ramsgate’s central harbour ward, and they want to change this. The Ice House has the potential to offer fully accessible community rooms that will accommodate many uses.

The group is keen to hear from community groups who may be interested in using the community rooms or anyone who can assist the project through volunteering.

For more information visit 6thramsgateseascouts.org.uk or contact gsl@6thramsgateseascouts.org.uk

Margate Civic Society

Our first meeting of the New Year was a very informative talk by John and Janet Robinson entitled ‘The History of Epple Bay’. Thank you to those who attended and to those who have renewed their membership subscriptions and kindly made donations.

The next meeting will be held on Thursday, 3 March at 1930 hrs (attendees to be seated by 1915 hrs please) and we are pleased that we are back at our usual venue: The Walpole Bay Hotel (in the Ballroom), Fifth Avenue, Cliftonville, Margate CT9 2JJ.

This meeting will be bringing some much-needed sunshine and a touch of Italian elegance – something which I am sure we will all appreciate!

The evening will start with Members’ Notices, after which our guest speaker: Hugh Raggett (a retired, professional Emmy-award film-maker) will be showing his film and giving a talk on “The Hanbury Gardens on the Italian Riviera” which is about Sir Thomas Hanbury (a celebrated Victorian Quaker and philanthropist), his connection with Wisley and the history of his renowned garden on the Italian Riviera.

After Hugh’s fascinating talk, there will be an opportunity for any questions.

As always during the evening, merchandise will be on sale, together with raffle tickets (£1.00 per strip or 6 for £5.00) with the draw taking place at the end of the evening.

All are welcome – nominal entrance fee is £3.50 for non-Members.

If you are interested in joining Margate Civic Society, or wish to find out more, please see our website www.margatecivicsociety.org.uk for further details.