Call for traffic calming measures in Dumpton Park Drive following tragic death of cyclist

A petition has been launched and Ramsgate councillors are calling for traffic calming measures following the tragic death of a cyclist in Dumpton Park Drive last month.

Cllr Pat Moore (Labour) lives in the road where the crash resulted in the death of 54-year-old Jacqueline McFarling.

Cllr Moore said: “I have tried for many months to get traffic calming measures, but have been told that they are not justified by the number of accidents.

“Some years ago a man was knocked off his bike and killed. The driver was never found. In all, I believe there have been three accidents at this junction in the last three months.”

The district councillor, who represents Sir Moses Montefiore ward, added: “Cars come from Broadstairs at a rate of knots through to the other end of Dumpton Park Drive. This is a rat-run and with a school and a care home in the vicinity.

“The county council needs to take urgent action. I will continue to press on this.”

Cllr Moore’s call for traffic calming measures is being backed by Ramsgate Town Councillor Pat Makinson, who has launched the petition asking Kent County Council: “ to improve the safety of Dumpton Park Drive and this junction in particular, including measures to reduce the speed of vehicles travelling along the road.”

The councillors have been going door to door with the petition and there is also the option to sign online.

A similar campaign is running in Cliftonville where a plea is being made following three serious incidents within a three mile stretch in just one week last month which resulted in three people taken to hospital with two flown by air ambulance including a child.

Jon Edgley Bond, who lives in Approach Road with wife Fliss and their two boys, has launched the petition in a bid to make the area safer.

Jon, who is a member of Park Approach Tenants & Residents Association (PATRA) which has previously campaigned for road safety measures, said: “There’s a definite desire to see speed reduced on our roads.

“The petition for Cliftonville is one step of many we’re taking to raise awareness and convince the council to implement effective ways to reduce speed and increase safety in the area.

“We’d encourage other parts of Thanet to create their own petitions to show the council the clear need for drivers to slow down and drive safely in our towns and villages.”

Find the Cliftonville petition at: https://chng.it/dzYmdBsh