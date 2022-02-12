Newington pupils steam ahead with science, technology, engineering, art and maths challenges

Children from Newington Community Primary in Ramsgate are steaming ahead when it comes to learning about Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Maths.

Known as STEAM, the subjects are among the core building blocks of the school’s curriculum, and were the focus of a week-long project for all year groups from Nursery to Year 6.

Each group faced a challenge inspired around classic fairytale and stories.

Year 6 designed and made shoes for the Elves and the Shoemaker; Year 5 helped the tortoise from the Hare and the Tortoise fable build a speedy vehicle; Year 4 created transport to aid the Gingerbread Man’s escape across a river; and Year 3 assisted Rapunzel escape from her tower.

The task facing children in Year 2 was to help Jack get his golden eggs safely down the giant beanstalk without breaking any, while Year 1 built a bridge for the Three Billy Goats Gruff.

Newington’s youngster girls and boys also completed STEAM Week tasks with Reception making tasty cookies as a treat for Little Red Riding Hood, while Nursery pupils created friends to keep the Gingerbread Man company.

Assistant Head teacher Taralee Kennedy explained: “Our children really enjoyed their challenges which encouraged problem-solving, teamwork and creative thinking. They all put a lot of energy and enthusiasm into their roles as scientists, engineers, technicians, artists and mathematicians.

“It is important to set children up with the skills and attributes to face an ever changing future. Newington pupils develop what it takes to succeed – they know that they need to be resilient, to put in the effort to solve problems and to reflect on how to get better. STEAM week provided ideal opportunities to work and practise these vital skills.”

Head Teacher Hannah Tudor described the STEAM Week as positive and challenging for the school community and added: “Our staff oversaw a great range of thought-provoking and engaging tasks that challenged our pupils on many levels.

“It was a week of inspirational fun learning that encouraged their aspirations to design, make and test the best project they could.

“We aim to encourage our pupils to become inquiring and use critical thinking through developing a passion for these subjects as their educational journey continues and expands.

“STEAM education is also regarded as helping to bridge the gender and ethnic gaps found in some of its core fields internationally, such as Science and Maths.

“We are continuing to equip our children for the fast evolving information-based highly technological society that is central to all our lives.”