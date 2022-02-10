Home Bargains aims to take over former Aldi site in Ramsgate

Home Bargains is hoping to take over the former Aldi site in Ramsgate – creating 70 full and part time jobs.

The discount chain is asking for planning permission to make alterations at the site so it can sell health and beauty products, medicines, baby products, household products, toys and games, pet food, home furnishings and ornaments, seasonal products, food and drink products and a limited clothing and footwear range.

Aldi’s supermarket site in Ramsgate was under offer after being put on the market for a cost in the region of £2.3million.

The store has moved from the current Boundary Road site to a new base just across the road at the former gas works. The new store opened in December.

Aldi had operated from the previous site for some 20 years.

In planning documents on behalf of Home Bargains it says: “This prominent retail unit now sits vacant, giving rise to significant uncertainty regarding its long-term future. The unit has been marketed by the landlord’s Agent, Cradick Retail.

“Despite difficult recent trading conditions throughout 2020, not least as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the marketing exercise has identified demand from Home Bargains (HB), the trading name of T J Morris Limited, which will complement its existing store on Westwood Industrial Estate in Margate.

“HB is looking to further expand their 575+ national store network within Ramsgate. The Application Site has been identified by the retailer as a suitable location to expand their presence in the area. This will be the second Home Bargains store in the district, servicing the distinct localised catchment of Ramsgate.

“Should the unit be occupied by Home Bargains, when open, this would generate up to 70 full and part time new job opportunities.

“Many of these job opportunities will be available to local people. Job opportunities within the store will be across a range of scales. In addition to jobs within the store itself, other employment opportunities will be created. These would include jobs created by the store fit out and merchandising the store, and jobs involved within the future maintenance and security of retail units; cleaners; security guards; etc.

“In addition to job creation, Home Bargains undertake a high-quality shop fit out which will result in additional investment in the local economy. There are therefore significant socio-economic benefits that will arise from T JM’s acquisition of the site.”

Thanet council is yet to make a decision.