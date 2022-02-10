Business blooms for new florist venture Foxgloves of Birchington

Creativity, natural and wild flowers and bespoke arrangements are the focus of Foxgloves of Birchington which opened in the village last July.

The Station Road shop, which was formerly the Village Florist, was bought by Westgate couple Sophie Holmes and Graham Radden who renovated and rebranded the business despite the challenging conditions due to the pandemic.

Sophie has been a floral designer for more than 17 years, working at various Kent florists, taking private commissions and running floristry workshops in Westgate.

She says she and Graham, who works behind the scenes, decided to take the plunge after finding out the shop was on the market.

Sophie, who is mum to 18-month-old Rex, said: “This was something we always wanted to do.

“It has been a really strange time but Birchington is amazing and everyone has been really welcoming and lovely.

“We decided to change the shop around and put our own stamp on it and we do a more modern, contemporary style of floristry, so nothing supermarket. We offer something different, more creative and bespoke. We create something special.

“Everything is changed everyday so unlike some places where a bouquet is sold and then replicated Foxgloves is more unique.”

As well as stocking unusual seasonal flowers, foliage and houseplants, Foxgloves also showcases isle artisans such as Ramsgate’s Molly Pickle, whose gift cards and wrapping paper are on offer at the shop, and work by Broadstairs artist Kali Wilson who has created the current window display for Valentine’s Day.

Sophie, 33, said: “We have got a really nice client base and just seem to be getting busier and busier.

“We have out toddler Rex and juggling being a mum and running the business is working out so far with help from family and a childminder.

Sophie also runs monthly workshops at Foxgloves.

Foxgloves of Birchington is based at 16 Station Road.

Opening hours are:

Monday & Tuesday 9am – 2pm

Wednesday – Saturday 9am – 4pm

Sunday closed

Find out more at https://www.foxglovesbirchington.co.uk/