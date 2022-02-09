Invite for submissions to Youth Art Trails in Power of Women 2022

Youth art trails will feature in Margate and Ramsgate as part of this year’s Power of Women festival.

Power of Women (previously POW! Thanet) is working with two young people from the Young Associates Programme at Open School East independent art school in Margate.

The Young Associates Jay and Tevi will be curating the trails of young artists’ artwork.

Jay and Tevi said: “This year we have been chosen to work with Power of Women to create the Youth Arts Trails in Margate and Ramsgate for this year’s festival.

“Visual artworks on the theme of Reclaim and Reconnect will be displayed in shop windows in Margate and Ramsgate. We’ll be creating a local art gallery across Thanet! Some of the shops collaborating with us include Werkhaus, The Modern Provider and The Margate Bookshop.

“We are in charge of submissions, marketing and curation. This opportunity is as big to us as it is to you because you can submit your artwork to be featured as part of the Youth Art Trails!”

The age range for submissions is anyone 26 or under.

If you would like to submit your artwork, please provide the following via e-mail to submissions@powthanet.com:

Your age (anyone aged 26 and under can submit).

100-word description of yourself and your artwork, and how it relates to the theme Reclaim and Reconnect.

50 words on what this experience would mean to you.

A picture of your artwork attached.

Details of dimensions of your work in metres and centimetres.

How you would like the artwork to be installed for any 3D artworks.

This isn’t the only way for young people to participate in Power of Women Festival 2022. There is also the Honouring Lana photography competition to commemorate one of Power of Women’s founding members, Lana Vanzetta, who passed away in 2020.

Photographers Under 26 can submit photos to submissions@powthanet.com. Chosen works will be exhibited in the window of Margate House on Margate High Street, where Lana lived and worked, across the weekend of International Women’s Day. The winner will receive a prize of £100.

Everybody is welcome to enjoy the Youth Art Trails during the Power of Women Festival 2022, from Friday, March 4 – Tuesday, March 8.

Find more information about the open calls for young people and other ways for everyone of all ages to get involved with Power of Women Festival 2022, at www.powthanet.com/opportunities

The full line up for Power of Women Festival 2022 will be announced soon at powthanet.com