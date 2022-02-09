Half term activities at Westwood Cross

This February half-term, Westwood Cross will be hosting events and activities including live music, a new children’s playground, alfresco dining and more.

The new play park at Westwood Cross, named Little Bear Cove, is open for all to enjoy this February half-term. Opposite Primark, the park features three pieces of accessible and environmentally friendly play equipment – the pirate ship, complete with a slide and climbing rig, a spinning bowl, and an interactive tick tock panel.

The centre also has a line-up of new blockbusters at the Vue cinema, including Spider-Man: No Way Home, Sing 2, and Moonfall. Families can also choose Vue’s Mini Mornings at Westwood Cross, with 10am viewings starting from £2.49.

Valentine’s Day fun includes the three cupids with a performance of “All You Need is Love” by the Beatles while dressed in jazzy heart suits and delivering love quotes in red heart envelopes.

Westwood Cross centre manager Francesca Donovan said: “We have some fantastic family-friendly activities planned at Westwood Cross this February half-term. Whether you’re looking to catch the latest Hollywood blockbuster, dine out with your loved ones or simply enjoy some R&R, there’s something to keep everyone entertained and enjoy a fun day out.

“Families signed up to Westwood Cross’ Little Bears Kids Club will also be able to make even more of their visit, thanks to an array of exclusive member offers and discounts at some of the centre’s stores and restaurants and can enjoy vouchers to save money on anything from tasty treats to kid’s shoes and books.”

Little Bears Kids Club members visiting Westwood Cross on February 15-16 can also expect a surprise appearance from the centre’s mascot Little Bear!

For more information, visit westwoodx.co.uk.