Broadstairs Folk Week back to ‘full strength’ for 2022

Broadstairs Folk Week is on track to return to a full-strength festival in 2022, following a smaller event last year which was organised in just four months.

Folk Week is a hybrid of a greenfield festival in the middle of a town with the added bonus of the beach,

Festival headliners this year include Lindisfarne, Show of Hands, the Spooky Men’s Chorale, Spiers & Boden, Sharon Shannon, the Longest Johns, the Magpie Arc and Tim Edey. All will appear in the Concert Marquee at the Festival Arena, next to the town’s railway station.

After a drought of dance in 2021, festival goers are looking forward to a full programme of dances and ceilidhs at the new dedicated venue in the town’s popular Sarah Thorne theatre. Workshops in English Folk dance, Appalachian clogging, Cajun dance, and lunchtime and evening ceilidhs for all the family will be held.

There will be around 400 events crammed into one week, including workshops for all abilities in music, song, African dance, drumming and guitar, flamenco guitar, fiddle, melodeon, spoons and ukulele. Young people can join in with the Band in a Weekend project, bring along any instrument or just your voice and create a band.

There will be singarounds, poetry shares and sea shanties on the Jetty and Morris sides dancing around town and down the High Street in the annual festival parade, which could not be staged in 2021.

The ever-popular official free pub gig programme will take place in pubs around the town. At the bandstand, the free Hobby Horse Club always attracts hundreds of families who participate in games, singing and dancing with Clarence the Dragon and the festival mascots, the Hooden Horses.

The festival campsite is within walking distance of the town and venues, although there is a free minibus service too.

New in 2022 is a Folk Week Lite week’s adult ticket which includes all events apart from the evening concerts in the Festival Arena. The weeklong festival ticket, which includes all events has an Early Bird offer which finishes on March 31. General booking opens on February 14.

Broadstairs Folk Week will take place from August 5-12.

There are more details and online booking on the website at www.broadstairsfolkweek.org.uk.

Credit card booking, Ticket Sales & Information Call 01843 604080

Email: info@broadstairsfolkweek.org.uk

The Official Broadstairs Folk Week Facebook page can be found at https://www.facebook.com/BroadstairsFW/