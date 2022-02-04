Legally Blonde on stage at Margate’s Theatre Royal – with debut role for special star

Legally Blonde is coming to Margate’s Theatre Royal and one of the stars is a chihuahua who previously hit the headlines after she escaped, was stolen, got trapped in bushes on the cliff edge at King George VI Park and was subject to a huge rescue attempt by fire crews and the RNLI!

Chihuahua Jasmine featured in The Isle of Thanet News when she went missing from Margate in June 2017. Owner Charlotte Silver, had Jasmine with her at Club World on Marine Terrace when the dog escaped.

Initial reports suggested a man was spotted holding Jasmine as he walked towards Turner Contemporary. Later that afternoon two men were seen with the dog in Ramsgate. It is believed they let her loose in the King George VI Park.

Jasmine then bolted after being chased by another dog and both animals ended up on the clifftop.

A search and rescue mission was carried out by Kent fire crews and Ramsgate RNLI, along with members of the Missing Dogs and Strays facebook page, last night but services eventually called off their search. The tiny dog eventually was reunited with Charlotte after a couple found her and took her into their home.

Jasmine’s latest adventure is her stage debut for Legally Blonde, which is being staged by dance school and Margate café, bar and events space owner Charlotte through her Silver Slipper Productions.

The show brings attitude, fun, romance and comedy to the stage. It follows Elle Woods on her quest to rekindle romance with her man. Her journey takes her to Harvard Law School where she meets many interesting characters and discovers herself.

The production stars Emma Garnett as Elle Woods, Scott Cain as Emmett Forrest and Zachary Cooke as Warner Huntington III as well as a stellar cast of local talent.

Director Rachel Revell said: “I couldn’t be more proud of my cast. We have been plagued with covid outbreaks for the last few months, but this hasn’t stopped our cast from working and delivering an amazing show.”

Legally Blonde is at the Theatre Royal from February 10-12. Show are at 7.30pm, plus an extra 2,30pm performance on the Saturday.

Tickets: Full Price: £14, Concs: £11, Groups: Buy 10 get 11th free, Booking Fee: £1 per ticket

Age Guidance:11+