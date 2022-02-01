Flood alert issued for areas of Thanet coast due to high tide

A Flood Alert has been issued due to the high tide expected to affect coastal and tidal locations tomorrow morning (February 2).

Flooding is possible two hours either side of high tide, between 11pm tonight and 3am tomorrow, with strong winds and unsettled weather causing higher water levels than normal.

Flooding will affect lower lying locations nearest the coast throughout this area, between Whitstable and Margate. Highlighted areas include from Palm Bay through Margate, Westgate and Minnis Bay and also Dumpton, Ramsgate, Pegwell and Cliffsend.

The unsettled weather is likely to continue over the coming days so some further periods of flooding are possible this week,