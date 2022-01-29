Public notice for interest in return of Ramsgate market outlines ‘monthly’ event in High Street or ‘Government Acre’

A public notice issued to gauge interest in reinstating Ramsgate’s market has been published by Thanet council.

But hopes of a return to the weekly, town market have been dashed with the notice calling for a supplier for “a monthly outdoor market” in either “Ramsgate High Street and/or Westcliff Promenade Green (Government Acre).”

The notice says: “new location proposals would be considered.”

The soft market testing is to find out the levels of interest from new potential market operators and suggestions on the number of traders who will be able to operate during each market, and what range of products will be on offer.

The town centre, Friday market shut when covid restrictions were brought in during March 2020. It briefly reopened in June of that year but issues around placement meant the market closed again. A new site proposed for Pier Yard car park on the seafront was scuppered at the 11th hour.

Traders were then given the go-ahead to use Staffordshire Street car park, taking space in several disabled parking bays. But there was a drop in traders taking part on Fridays and none willing to set up for business at the site on Saturdays.

The low number of stalls meant falling income, with then-operator Hughmark making a decision to cease trade in the town.

In October 2020 Thanet council said there were plans to create a new Canterbury style format with gazebos and themed days and the market contract would go out to tender.

But there has been no return of the market since that date.

On Monday (January 25) Thanet council said it was launching a review of the market, adding: ““As part of the review, we will also be looking at the location of the market and whether a new location would be more beneficial in the long term.

“We hope that potential traders will get involved in the Public Information Notice exercise and share their views as we look to create a vibrant and sustainable market that supports the local community.”

The deadline to respond to the notice is 2pm on February 28.

The council is using the Kent Business Portal to carry out the soft marketing exercise. To view further information, register for free at kentbusinessportal@org.uk

The estimated Invitation to Tender start date will be in March with the estimated contract start date in May.