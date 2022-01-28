Six fire engines at scene of Broadstairs College motor vehicle unit fire

Kent Fire and Rescue Service has sent six engines to a fire at Broadstairs College.

The incident is at one of the motor vehicle units at the college, off Ramsgate Road. No-one is thought to have been injured.

Crews were alerted to the fire this morning after black plumes of smoke became visible across the town. Resident Mike Bridges was one of those to contact the fire service.

A Kent Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Kent Fire and Rescue Service is at the scene of a workshop fire on Ramsgate Road in Broadstairs.

“Six fire engines have been sent to the incident, and crews wearing breathing apparatus are working to extinguish the flames. No casualties have been reported, and the cause has not yet been established.”

KFRS UPDATE12:30pm: Kent Fire and Rescue Service remains at the scene of a fire at Broadstairs College on Ramsgate Road. People living or working in the area are being advised to keep windows and doors closed as a precaution due to smoke.

Crews are also advising the public to avoid the area where possible while firefighters tackle the blaze. Six fire engines remain at the incident, and crews are using a main jet, hose reel jets and water from a hydrant to extinguish the fire.

UPDATE 12.35pm: A Broadstairs College spokesperson said: “There was a small fire at Broadstairs College, which broke out in a workshop at around 11am. Everyone was safely evacuated, and we are working with the emergency services to ensure the fire is fully extinguished.”