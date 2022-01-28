Discretionary grant applications open for businesses suffering due to Omicron

Discretionary grants for businesses affected by Omicron are now open for applications.

Thanet council has received a further £177,000 of Government funding to distribute on a discretionary basis to businesses that have been severely impacted by COVID-19 restrictions or by the Omicron variant.

Applications for the Additional Restrictions Grant (ARG) opened today (January 28).

This funding from the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS) is in addition to the Omicron Hospitality and Leisure Scheme, so any business that is eligible for the Omicron Hospitality and Leisure Scheme is not eligible for an ARG.

The Phase 4 ARG Top-Up is available to support businesses from all sectors that may have been severely impacted by restrictions, or by the Omicron variant, including those outside of the business rates system.

Grants will be distributed to all successful applications on an equal basis, regardless of whether the business has already received an ARG grant or is a new applicant. Individual awards are expected to be in the region of £300.

Cllr David Saunders, Cabinet Member for Finance at Thanet District Council, said: “The Additional Restrictions Grant (ARG) scheme has been a lifeline to a number of our local businesses during the ongoing pandemic. It is positive news that we now have additional funding to support a wider range of businesses into recovery.

“All applications will be processed in order of when they are received, and we encourage businesses to apply as soon as possible to avoid missing out.”

The deadline for submitting applications is 5pm on Friday, February 18 and payments will be made shortly after this date.

The council has processed 338 approved applications for the Omicron Hospitality and Leisure Grant, totalling just under £1 million.

Further information including how to check if your business is eligible is available on Thanet council’s website.