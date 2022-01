Kent Police is currently attending a report of a collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle in Margate Road, Ramsgate.

Officers were called to the scene at around 3.30pm today (January 27). The pedestrian, understood to be a child, was taken to hospital.

The road remains closed between Whitehall Road and St Luke’s Road junctions.

South East Coast Ambulance Service, which was also in attendance, has been asked for further information.