Crime prevention advice on offer for Thanet shoppers

Residents in Thanet will have the opportunity to pick up crime prevention advice from Kent Police while shopping for groceries this week.

Officers from the Thanet Community Safety Unit will be at the Sainsbury’s store in Westwood, tomorrow (January 27).

People will be able to meet the crime prevention officers and learn more about staying safe against crime, as well as pick up free property-marking kits, alarms and other crime prevention aids.

Representatives from Kent Fire and Rescue Service will be on hand to give advice on fire safety and how to prevent fires in the home.

Neighbourhood Watch members will be available to speak to about the scheme and how residents can help to prevent crime in the community.

Crime Prevention Officer PCSO Michelle Stovold said: “People are welcome to speak to us about any concerns, or advice they may need. Together with our colleagues from KFRS and Neighbourhood Watch, we hope that residents will find it useful.”

The event will run from 4pm to 6pm.