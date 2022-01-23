Pitchside: Hard fought win for Rams over Faversham Town

By pitchside reporter Andy Mason

Faversham Town (2) 2 V Ramsgate (2) 3

Harding 4(p), 19 Peck 11, 33

Olopade 79

From the Aquatherm stadium in Salter Lane, Faversham, a cold dull day greeted the players on to a bobbly thick grassy pitch. The goalmouths were predominately mud and sand. The surface was certainly not conducive to Ramsgate’s style of play.

We got underway, the surface making it very difficult to string passes together, and it was the hosts who got the better of the early action. As two players collided in the Ramsgate box ,a 50/50 decision as legs tangled the Ref awarded Faversham a spot kick in the 4th minute. Up stepped a confident looking Harding to fire home for the Town.

The early goal seemed to have struck a chord with the Rams and some great link up play in the 8th saw Ajayi beat his man on the wide right, knock over his cross, but Ohman in the Town goal took control of the situation mopping up the ball.

In the 11th we saw more great work out on the right, this time Bate was the supplier, putting the ball into the middle of the box perfectly for Peck to fire home the Rams equaliser. The game certainly had a real derby feel about it and the pitch was not seeming to affect the game as much as at the start.

In the 18th a long throw, one of many from Town’s Chambers, caught the Rams out. A flick on and waiting at the back post Harding to head home back across Russell to restore the lead.

Rams rallied and were back on the attack, winning a free kick in a dangerous area out on the left, the ball played in to Jadama who lost his footing and missed the opportunity. Ajayi seemed to have been given a roving role and we saw him popping up right, left and central striking positions and creating chances.

In the 33rd a wonderful Rams move, Ajayi beats his man out on the left, cuts in, shoots and Ohman saves with his legs. The ball bobbled around in the goal area before Peck put his laces through it to level. The Town defence seemed a little at 6s & 7s under Rams pressure with players arguing with each other.

Toward the end of the half Town won a corner, a little pushing in the box the Ref allows the ball to come in and Rams clear so it was honours even at half time.

As we commenced the second half it was Town forcing the game and the threat of the long throw in from Chambers saw Rams trying to keep the ball in play. It was like having a corner every time the Town won a throw, the ball reaching the penalty spot on each throw.

The game ebbed and flowed with Peck making the best opportunity in the 57th taking the ball down the left, crossing, but no one was in the box to take advantage of his great effort.

We saw a few substitutions, Miller coming on for Ajayi being the most significant, we saw him causing the Town problems from the start. In the 75th Miller broke through, being brought down, awarded a free kick, Miller played the ball in and Town held firm but it was clear that the change impacted the game.

At the 79th the ball played in to the box, cleared out only as far as Prescott who let a thunderbolt go from range. Ohman could only parry the ball out and Olopade followed up, smashing home his first goal for the Rams and giving the visitors the lead for the first time in the match. Aboagye came on for Bate to bolster the Rams at the back and saw them take all 3 points.

Attn: 339

Entertainment: 4*

RFSA player of the match: Callum Peck

The teams:

Faversham Town White & Black

1Patrik Ohman, 2Kelvin Ogboe, 3Marshall Wratten, 4Lewis Chambers, 5Matt Bourne, 6Jono Richardson, 7Sam Bewick(off53), 8Harry Harding, 9Marcus Elliott, 10Emmanuel Oluwasemo, 11Tyrell Richardson-Brown

Subs: 12Calvin Sedenu, 14Alfie Eyles, 15James Geddes, 16Clark Woodcock(on53), 17Owen Punselie

Ramsgate all Red

1Jacob Russell, 4Lee Prescott(off84), 5Callum Emptage, 6Denzelle Olopade, 7Callum Peck, 9Oliver Bate(off87), 19Jake McIntyre, 14Joshua Ajayi(off71), 16Jamie Coyle, 17Ben Fitchett, 20Tijan Jadama

Subs: 2Jerald Aboagye(on87), 10Ashley Miller(on71), 11William Hoare, 3Karn Miller-Neave, 8Mitchell Chapman(on84)

Cards:

Rams: Y 83 Prescott, 87 Aboagye

Rams next in action

25Jan Home Hythe Town Kent senior cup 730pm

29Jan Home Herne Bay 3pm