Body of missing artist and musician Dan Venes found in France

The family of a missing man last seen in Margate almost six months ago have been told his body was discovered on a beach in northern France .

Talented artist and musician Dan Venes was last seen in the College Road area of Margate at around 6pm on Saturday 14 August.

He had been taken to QEQM Hospital due to concerns for his welfare but left soon afterwards,.

Friends set up a facebook group- Help find Dan Venes – and put posters up in Thanet, Canterbury, Herne Bay and Sturry in an effort to find him over the months.

But yesterday (January 18) Kent Police was informed by Interpol that the body of a man had been discovered on a beach in northern France. It is understood the discovery was made shorty after Dan went missing.

Enquiries to establish the identity of the body are ongoing, however the family of Dan Venes have been informed.

The facebook group set up during the search for Dan, now called Remembering Dan Venes, had set up a gofundme to cover costs during that time. They are now planning to use funds to help the family bring Dan’s body home and pay funeral costs.

Find the fundraiser at https://gofund.me/d57f8bcc