Fantastic Fred brings mental health awareness show to Upton Junior School

Simple and effective ways of supporting children’s mental health have been explored in a wacky show delivered by Fantastic Fred at Upton Junior School in Broadstairs.

Fred and The Professor are the central characters in a 30 minute high-energy performance by actors who highlight the link between mental and physical health with clear messages and practical advice.

The letters in Fred’s name stand for: Food – eating the right foods; Rest – getting enough sleep; Exercise – being active; Digital Devices – managing time spent online and with computers.

Teacher Isobel Reed, Upton’s leader of Personal Development, said: “The interactive performances to children in Years 4 to 6 really engaged our girls and boys. The important messages that were put across in a fun and effective way are an important part of the school’s ongoing wellbeing programme.”

The Fantastic Fred Experience is part of the Good Mental Health Matters campaign, launched by NHS Kent in 2019, to help raise awareness of mental health among young people in the county.

The Fantastic Fred team say: “Ensuring young children have the mental health support and resilience tools they need is more critical now than ever before.

“The current COVID-19 pandemic, combined with enforced lockdowns and disruption to everyday life, has had a major impact on children’s mental health with many experiencing severe emotional challenges as a direct result.

“The Fantastic Fred Experience is a mental health resource that’s all about prevention. With half of all mental health problems being established by the age of 14, the younger we engage children to equip and build emotional resilience the more likely we are to prevent mental health challenges developing when they are older.”

Find out more online at www.thefantasticfredexperience.com