Ellington pupils plant tree to celebrate enhanced relations between UK and Japan

A group of Reception class pupils from Ellington Infant School in Ramsgate have helped to plant a Japanese Sakura cherry tree on the school grounds.

The tree was donated for The Sakura Cherry Tree Project, part of the ‘Japan-UK Season of Culture’ which started in 2019 and was designed to celebrate the friendship between the two nations. The donated cherry trees are a symbol of that growing relationship.

Pupils were assisted by site manager Mr Pointer in digging the initial hole, placing the tree, and then replacing the soil to ensure the tree was securely in the ground. Children took turns to dig and to hold the tree steady, showing great teamwork and co-operation.

Headteacher Adnan Ahmet said: “It is wonderful to see our youngest children having such an interest in the natural world, and a really great opportunity to have them involved in such a worthwhile initiative.

“As a school we are very involved in matters around looking after the natural world and taking care of our planet. Planting trees is a simple way of showing care for our world and the children are excited to see how the tree grows over the next few years while they are with us here at Ellington.”