Two men appear in court following stabbing at Birchington railway station

Two 25-year-old men have appeared in court charged in connection with a reported stabbing at Birchington railway station.

British Transport Police were called to the station at 1.17am on January 14. The Kent air ambulance was also called to the scene.

The victim, a 45-year-old man, was airlifted to a London hospital with serious injuries.

Curtis Webb, of Newtown Green, Ashford, and Brandon Strotten, of Hither Field, Charing, were charged with Grievous Bodily Harm and robbery.

They appeared at Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on January 15 and have been remanded in custody until their next appearance.