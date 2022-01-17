Four arrested on suspicion of drug supply after officers stop car in Ramsgate

Three teenagers and a 24-year-old man have been arrested and a large amount of cannabis seized as a result of officers stopping a car in Ramsgate.

Officers from the Thanet Local Policing Team were on patrol in the town at around 10.30pm yesterday (January 16) when they spoke to the occupants of a car stopped in Conyngham Close.

Enquiries led to a search of the vehicle and a number of large bags filled with cannabis were recovered along with mobile phones.

A further search was carried out at a property in the town in which another five bags of cannabis – suspected to be a kilo each – were found, together with three backpacks and a holdall containing more of the Class B drug. Cash was also found and seized as part of the investigation.

Four people were arrested on suspicion of possessing drugs with intent to supply.

A 24-year-old man from Margate, a 19-year-old man of no fixed address, a 19-year-old woman from Ramsgate and a 16-year-old girl from Margate were taken into custody while enquiries continue.

The 24-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of driving offences.