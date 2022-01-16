Thanet community news: Litter-picking action day, Rotary thanks, Pilgrims Hospices and Martha Trust

A community action day against litter will be held in Thanet next Sunday (January 23).

Palm Bay and Northdown Community Group has organised the event as a way to spruce up the areas and bring the community together.

Member Scott Manclark, whose young daughters Holly and little sister Sophia started a litter pick campaign while exercising during the first covid lockdown, says he will be on hand to provide equipment for those who need it.

Pharma worker Scott, from Palm Bay, will be outside St Philip’s Church in Summerfield Road from 1pm on the action day with bags and a limited number of litter pick sticks and hoops available to borrow.

The church is also providing tea, coffee and biscuits for pickers after the event from 2.30pm.

Scott (pictured above) said: “I want to carry on with hat my girls have been doing over the last couple of years, litter-picking and keeping on top of it. It will bring the community together for a good cause and help make the place look better.”

Everyone is welcome to take part and those who may want to clean in other areas are invited to post a picture of their litter on the Palm Bay and Northdown Community Group facebook and Next Door forums.

The community action day litter-pick runs from 1pm to 2.30pm and then onto the church for refreshments.

Pilgrims Hospices

The Pilgrims Hospices tree recycling initiative has been a fir-tastic success. The charity ‘branched out’ with this new initiative for the first time this January. The campaign has been operated with the support of Thanet District Council and FCC Environment, Kent’s Household Waste and Recycling Centre (HWRC) together the parties have helped Pilgrims with the extension of the scheme.

The environmentally-friendly fundraising initiative was operated in the Thanet area for the first time, with doorstep collections taking place over the weekend of January 8-9. More than 365 Christmas trees have been recycled at Margate Refuse & Recycling Centre.

Supporters have been helping Pilgrims to take care of the planet and hospice patients, one tree at a time, through generous donations given by members of the community. The total raised from the Thanet area is in excess of £5,000 which would pay for 200 hours of specialist nursing care in our Thanet hospice inpatient unit.

Early estimations show that in total, the campaign which is now taking place in Canterbury, together with the long running Ashford campaign, has raised in excess of £41,000 with over 2,200 trees being collected in the hospice areas. This tree-mendous amount brings the total raised from the initiative since it’s inception in Ashford 10 years ago to an incredible total of £165,000 over the years, which has helped to help deliver vital care for patients facing an incurable illness in east Kent.

Karen Kenward, Pilgrims Thanet fundraising manager said: “I would like to say a huge thank you to everybody who registered their tree for collection, each and every donation makes a difference to the £11 million we have to fundraise every year in order to keep our services running.”

“We simply could not run the campaign without the many volunteers lending their time, vans, support or facilities, including the staff at the Recycling Centre, FCC Environment, Kent County Council and Thanet District Council who helped us with the campaign for our first year in Thanet. We thank each and every one of those involved for their wonderful support and dedication to our charity and wish you all a Happy New Year.”

The Rotary Club of Westgate & Birchington

The Rotary Santa says a massive thank you to the generous people of Westgate & Birchington for donating over £2600 towards our local charities!

Thank you! Thank you! Thank you!

Our Santa also visited Rainbow ward at QEQM and gave presents and treats to the children and staff.

Margate Rotary Club

Margate Rotary Club would like to thank everyone who came out to see the Santa sleigh over Christmas and generously donated to our annual community Christmas meal appeal.

Over sixty meals were delivered to the lonely and vulnerable in our community so a huge thanks to the Oak Hotel for their continued support with preparing the meals.

Martha Trust

A very popular annual event for the Martha Trust, which during the pandemic has only happened once, is now taking place again on Saturday, March 26.

The Kent based Bavarian style band is bringing back the spirit and joy of the Munich Oktoberfest to a new venue at St Mary’s Arts Centre, Strand Street, Sandwich in aid of Martha Trust from 7.30pm. Doors open at 7pm

The Bettesteiner Footstompers, as seen on The Alan Titchmarsh Show, are popular all over the South East and in London and guarantee to get the laughter and dancing flowing.

Big Willy, Otto Gell, Gretel, Stefan Schnetker and Wandering Hans will be playing a selection of foot stomping, thigh slapping German tunes to give this live music event the authentic festive feel.

Tickets cost £30 each and include a Peach Schnapps on arrival, all your drink and food – beer, wine and soft drinks, sausages and live music.

There are less than 100 tickets left for this very popular event.

Steve Griffiths (aka Stefan from The Bettesteiner Footstompers) said: “We are absolutely delighted to be performing at the event. We all agree that the work Martha Trust does is of immense value to many people, so it is really exciting for us to be able to make our own contribution.

“We try to be as traditional and accurate as possible and have numerous stories of how we have convinced Bavarians and Austrians in the audience that we are actually from Germany.

Our whole act is built around the concept that we want our audiences to leave the show feeling that they have had a really fun evening and, ideally, be hoarse from singing so much!”

Fundraising & Events Officer Kerry Banks BEM added: “This really is a great event that has been enjoyed by so many over the years. We moved to our new venue of St Mary’s Arts Centre in Sandwich in October last year after the event was cancelled 3 times due to Covid19 and the event was a sell out!

“We are so lucky to have the ongoing support of The Bettesteiner Footstompers and St Mary’s Arts Centre along with the support of Siobhan Matthews and Steve Laslett!. Thank you also to our Sponsors so far.. 2022 marks our 35th Anniversary so we would like to make it the best yet!

“If you would like to be a sponsor of the evening, please get in touch as sponsorship makes a huge difference to the fundraising”

To book your tickets, visit www.marthatrust.org.uk/germanmusicnight, call 01304 610448 or email fundraising@marthatrust.org.uk