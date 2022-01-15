A cyclist has died in a collision in Ramsgate

A woman in her 50s suffered fatal injuries in a collision in Ramsgate yesterday (January 14).

The incident, involving a silver Vauxhall Insignia Elite and a cyclist, took place at 4.35pm in Dumpton Park Drive at its junction with Montefiore Avenue.

The woman cyclist was confirmed deceased at the scene.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or who was in the area and has dashcam footage that may assist their investigation.

Witnesses should call the SCIU appeal line on 01622 798 538 or email sciu.td@kent.pnn.police.uk quoting reference DS/DH/05/22.