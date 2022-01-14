Covid vaccinations: Thanet GP team moves from Saga to Broadstairs Retail Park plus clinics for Ramsgate and Cliftonville

Thanet’s GP-led covid vaccination clinic opens at its new site in Broadstaors Retail Park tomorrow (January 15) following its move from the Saga site in Ramsgate.

The hub has been operating from Saga since March after it moved from St Peter’s Church Hall.

The clinic is now at the Westwood unit between Currys/PC World and Wickes and people can walk in for 1st, 2nd, 3rd and booster jabs tomorrow from 8am to 5pm.

A NHS Kent and Medway Clinical Commissioning Group spokesperson said: “The Thanet vaccination centre team will be open in its new home from tomorrow (Saturday, 15 January) – the former PC World building – and will be providing the same high-quality service it has done since it originally opened at the Saga site last year.’’

The team, led by Dr Ash Peshen from the Margate/Mocketts GP group, was visited in December by Prime Minister Boris Johnson as part of the drive to get people to have their booster jabs. He described it as one of the best centres he had seen.

The new site will be open for walk-ins on:

Saturday 15 January: 8am – 5pm

Tuesday 18 January: 8am -5pm

Thursday 20 January: 8am – 5pm

Saturday 22 January: 8am – 5pm

For those aged 12 and over and will be using Pfizer or Moderna – including boosters for 1st, 2nd or booster jabs

Vaccination clinics Ramsgate

The Ramsgate GP hub is also offering vaccination clinics at East Cliff Practice at the Montefiore Medical Centre, Dumpton Park Drive, Ramsgate on Saturday 15 January: 9am to 4pm for those aged 12 and over. Doses will be Pfizer for 1st, 2nd and booster jabs.

Vaccination clinics Cliftonville

There will also be walk in clinics at Cliftonville Community Centre for those a ged 16 and over on:

Wednesday 19 January: 10am – 12pm

Wednesday 26 January: 10am – 12pm

Vaccine being used is Pfizer, 1st, 2nd or booster jab;

The 1st to 2nd dose gap needs to be 8 weeks for over 18s; and 12 weeks for 16-17 year olds.

The booster vaccine can only be given at least three months after your second dose.

More than 82 per cent of the eligible population in Kent and Medway (1,010,411 people) have now had their booster vaccination and work continues to encourage those still to come forward to have their first, second or booster vaccination.

Visit www.kentandmedwayccg.nhs.uk/covid19vaccine for information on future walk-ins or www.nhs.uk/covidvaccine to book.