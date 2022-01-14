Man arrested in Cliftonville for suspected Class A drug-dealing

A 44-year-old man from Margate is currently in custody after being arrested for suspected drug-dealing today (January 14).

The man was arrested by police officers on patrol in Northdown Road, Cliftonville, who spotted suspicious activity.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Officers were on patrol in Northdown Road, Cliftonville at around 1.15pm when they saw suspected drug-dealing taking place nearby.

“A 44 year-old man from Margate was arrested on suspicion of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply and taken into custody while enquiries continue.”