Consultation opens on Birchington’s draft Neighbourhood Plan

Consultation has now opened on Birchington’s draft Neighbourhood Plan which was formally approved by the Parish Council in December.

It was submitted to Thanet District Council which checked the plan met all the legal requirements ready for public consultation.

Under the Localism Act 2011, local communities can produce Neighbourhood Plans, setting out policies on the development and use of land in their area. If the Plans are adopted by the district council they will have the same weight as other Development Plan documents for the District.

Thanet council must now carry out a six week consultation on the draft Plan before submitting it for independent examination. All comments received will be passed to the Examiner (appointed by the council but agreed with the Parish Council) for their consideration in the examination process. The Neighbourhood Plan will become a planning policy document if it is successful at Examination and Referendum.

The consultation opened at 9am today (January 13) and runs until 5pm on Thursday, February 24.

The draft Neighbourhood Plan is available to view on Thanet council’s website. Visit Birchington Parish Council’s website to view the supporting documents and evidence base for the Neighbourhood Plan.

A paper copy of the plan and supporting documents is available at:

Birchington Library, 17 Alpha Road, Birchington, CT7 9EG during normal opening hours, and at Birchington Parish Council, 2 Albion Road, Birchington, CT7 9DN 9am-3pm Mon-Thurs by appointment only. To arrange an appointment, please call 01843 846666 or email clerk@birchington-pc.gov.uk

Comments can either be made online via the council’s website, emailed to local.plans@thanet.gov.uk or in writing to Strategic Planning, Thanet District Council, PO Box 9, Cecil Street, Margate, Kent CT9 1YW.

If you require further information contact the Strategic Planning Team on 01843 577591.