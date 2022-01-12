Thanet children’s charities invited to apply for grants from £50k funding pot

Applications are open now for a share of £50,000 funding from the Albert Burns Children’s Charitable Trust Fund, administered by Kent Community Foundation.

The fund supports smaller children’s charities/groups working in the Thanet district, particularly Margate, which don’t have the resources of larger organisations and where a small amount of funding will make a huge difference.

Josephine McCartney, Chief Executive, Kent Community Foundation, said, “The Albert Burns Children’s Trust Fund awards grants of up to £5,000 to small organisations providing direct support to children and young people. Since 2015 the Foundation has administered grants totalling £223,778 from this fund to support community groups and small charities in Thanet. We know that this funding makes a real difference to the district, and we currently have an amazing £50,000 available to support grassroots organisations in the Margate area.”

Thanet businessman Albert Burns left instructions in his will for his legal advisors Boys and Maughan Solicitors to create a legacy for children. He particularly wanted to support smaller charities. Boys and Maughan work with Kent Community Foundation which manages the grant-making on their behalf and directs funding to local children’s groups and charities where it will make a significant impact.

Groups that have previously received funding from The Albert Burns Children’s Charitable Trust Fund include St Nicholas at Wade Parent Teacher and Friends Association, Inclusive Sport CIC, Oasis Domestic Abuse Service, Thanet Iceberg Project, St Paul’s Church Cliftonville, Starlings Support CIC, Thanet Food Link and Millmead Children’s Centre.

If groups have not applied before, Kent Community Foundation has a questionnaire to help them find out if they are eligible for funding. You will find the questionnaire here www.kentcf.org.uk/funding

To find more about the Albert Burns Children’s Charitable Trust Fund visit www.kentcf.org.uk/funding/albertburns