Crews called to boat fire at Ramsgate harbour

Emergency crews were called to a boat fire at Ramsgate harbour yesterday (January 11)

Three fire engines and supporting vehicles including the fire launch attended at 5.03pm.

On arrival crews discovered a leisure cruiser filled with smoke. Firefighters managed to gain access to the engine compartment of the vessel and discovered a small fire.

Using a hose reel jet the fire was extinguished. There were no reported injuries. The engine compartment suffered fire, smoke and water damage.

Duty of care was left with the owner of the boat. Crews finished at the scene at 7.09pm.