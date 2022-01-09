Thanet community news: Independent Vindicatrix, Thanet Earth, Thanet Rotary, wildlife trust and autistic trust

The Independent Vindicatrix of East Kent Assoc; – M.N.

We held our first meeting for two years on Thursday, January 6, due to the Covid crisis and had a good attendance as members are keen to restart their lives. We had a long list of members in the “sick bay” and wishes were expressed for their swift recovery. Sadly it was reported that we lost 5 members during the period most to Covid and our thoughts went to them.

A report was given on the Armistice Day service at the St. Peter’s CWGC grave of the “Unknown Sailor” which was very well attended by all and praise was given to the school pupils who took part. A report was also given on the Remembrance Day parade at Ramsgate which saw a massive attendance on parade and the general public and it was good to see so many youngsters taking part.

It was reported that the RBL in conjunction with the Merchant Navy Association are to hold a Falklands Commemoration service at the National Arboretum on June 14 and Falklands veterans are asked to register if they wish to attend. We do have a Falklands veteran as a member because people forget the M.N. were involved. It has been announced that our National M.N. Day parade at our M.N. Memorial at Tower Hill in London will take place on Sunday, September 4; and I will arrange for a coach again for this. Our next meeting will be our AGM and is to be held on April 7.

We also held our first annual New Year Dinner for two years on Saturday, January 8, with another good attendance and all enjoyed great service and great food at The Racing Greyhound pub in Ramsgate. Sincere thanks were passed once again to Keith and Debbie for all they do to make it a success. A raffle was held and raised £113 to our funds and thanks were given to all who donated and bought tickets.

Phil Hughes (Secretary).

Thanet Earth food donations

Thanet Earth is donating food produce to several local causes.

Following talks with resident Jack Packman the food producer is donating to extra causes including Our Kitchen on the Isle of Thanet, Porchlight and St George’s Community Meal.

Jack said: “To receive a call from Amanda at Thanet Earth to donate the left over produce was a surprise as it was out of the blue.

“But, it came from the winter support sheet that I had previously sent out, which is how they contacted me. It was so generous of them to be able to give the people of Thanet some excellent fresh food and help tackle the food inequalities and poverty on their doorstep.

“We have now agreed that in future any produce that would be on its way to the rubbish bin they will contact myself to arrange the produce to go further and help support families who are struggling to eat good, fresh food.”

A Thanet Earth spokesperson said: “Thanet Earth is always keen to help local charities with food donations where we can.

“Currently we donate on a regular basis to five local charities from Pilgrims Hospice to Porchlight. We are also proud to support a national charity called “Fareshare” and in 2021 we were able to help provide one million meals to families in need across the country. By providing produce to Fareshare it has allowed us to help over 2,000 charities locally and nationally get healthy food on families tables.”

Thanet Rotary sponsored walk

The sponsored walk was our main fundraising event in 2021 taking place as in previous years over 2 days – September 18=19, 2021- along the 20 miles from Reculver Towers to Palm Bay and from Pegwell Bay to Palm Bay. Club members, their families and friends walked along the Thanet Coastal Path to raise funds for Porchlight, The Pilgrims Hospice, Millmead Children’s Centre and our club’s own Cinderella Charity Fund from which we support these and many other causes throughout the year.

As with most events in 2021 the numbers were down from previous years but this did not deter those who took part. The picture shows members with family and friend setting off from Pegwell Bay on the Sunday morning.

The money raised £2,500, augmented by £500 from our club’s Cinderella Fund, is now being passed on with £1,000 each to Porchlight, Pilgrims Hospice and Millmead Children’s Centre.

Kent Wildlife Trust

Brewery Shepherd Neame has named Kent Wildlife Trust as its Charity of the Year for 2022.

Kent Wildlife Trust (KWT) is the county’s leading conservation charity. KWT manage over 80 nature reserves across Kent, ensuring the landscape is protected and enhanced for wildlife.

This year, KWT is preparing for several ground-breaking reintroduction projects in Kent with species such as bison, beavers, chough and pine martens. KWT is also paving the way for carbon lock-up and native habitat restoration with these nationally important but locally delivered projects which protect threatened land and seascapes across the county.

Brewery chief executive Jonathan Neame said: “We always aim to do the right thing for our communities and the local environment, which is why this year we are delighted to have Kent Wildlife Trust as our 2022 Charity of the Year.

“We are incredibly excited about working with them to help protect and improve habitats in the countryside, coast and town for the benefit of the wildlife and people of Kent. In addition to raising money for the charity during the year ahead, we also hope that our team members will get involved with some of the many volunteering opportunities on offer across the county.”

The Sheps Giving committee will be working with Kent Wildlife Trust to organise fundraising and promotional activities at the brewery and across its pub estate throughout the next 12 months.

As part of its fundraising activities, last year Shepherd Neame teamed up with Pennies, the digital charity box. Customers drinking and dining at selected pubs are invited to make a 25 pence donation to charity when they spend over £30 and pay on a card via Chip & Pin. Every penny given goes to charity: 90% to Kent Wildlife Trust and 10% to Pennies.

For more information about the Kent Wildlife Trust visit www.kentwildlifetrust.org.uk

Find out more about Sheps Giving at www.shepherdneame.co.uk/sheps-giving

Kent Autistic Trust

A charity that helps and supports people on the autism spectrum, as well as their families, has received a welcome financial boost.

Kent Autistic Trust received £850 through the Persimmon Homes Community Champions fund, a scheme that supports local good causes with two donations every month of up to £1,000.

The funds will go toward to Trust’s Family Support service which works with individuals, their families, professionals and carers across the whole of Kent.

Serita Boxall, Fundraising & Marketing Manager for the Trust, said: “Thank you so much for your kind donation, it really is very much appreciated!

“Our work and services at The Kent Autistic Trust is currently supporting 107 autistic young people and adults, and our Family Support service is supporting more than 5,000 people in Kent and Medway each year. Since the start of the pandemic, we have seen a 30% increase in the need for support from families.”

The Trust has been providing support for autistic people and their families 1989 and their overall aim is ensuring that autistic people have the best quality of life and receive the right balance of support to be as successful and as content as possible in all areas of their life.

Serita added: “Many families struggle when a diagnosis is received, they often search frantically to find information and support in their local area, searching for answers to the challenges and daily struggles presented by autism.

“The Family Support service provides advice, autism alert cards, information, training, workshops and support groups and this funding from Persimmon is a real boost.”

For more information on Persimmon’s Community Champions scheme, and details of how to apply, visit www.persimmonhomes.com