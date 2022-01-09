New management expands Baypoint Club with services including education, weddings and carvery

Education, after-school clubs, a new carvery and wedding packages are among the services being offered in a newly expanded Baypoint Club.

The venue, on the Ramsgate Road heading to Sandwich, has been taken on by new management and has increased its offering.

Previously known purely as a first-class sports and health club venue, the new management at Baypoint has invested in an extensive portfolio of new and complementary services at the community not-for-profit organisation.

The new Baypoint management team is led by Leon Friend and Scott Holden.

The 17 acre site is now split into three core areas with new branding for the business.

Baypoint Education & Wellbeing

The latest extension featuring several fully-licensed franchises, exclusive to Baypoint include:

Creation Station

Arts and crafts classes, parties and events

Education and wellbeing benefits

An established program to bring out the best in young people by nurturing and harnessing the power of creativity

Wellbeing Through Sport

Promoting happier and healthier school staff and pupils

Positive life skills; working with schools, using sport as a vessel to promote wellbeing in children

A proven programme to support positive mental health messaging

Afterschool clubs: A wide range of after school programmes which can focus on one specific sport, activity, multi-skills or variety of sports (at Baypoint or in school)

Special school events (at Baypoint or in school): HAF (Holiday Activity and Food Programmes) – in partnership with KCC, The Education People and Kent Children and Young People – offering multisports, free hot lunches and arts and crafts activities

Baypoint Sports & Fitness

Exclusive January promotion…become a Baypoint member now and pay no joining fee, plus you get your first 3 months at half price!*

An airy, fully equipped gym, with new and upgraded equipment

An extensive fitness class timetable; including spin, yoga, boxercise, circuits and Zumba and more

Members have access to a free app to book classes, plan workouts and track progress

A steam room and sauna

Exclusive member benefits: 10% off food, drink and venue hire

Member referral schemes

Best-in-class sports facilities, offering squash, badminton and table tennis

Countless sports clubs, such as Football, Basketball and Pickleball

Baypoint Events

A multi-purpose venue which specialises in providing tailored services to match a range of requirements and budgets.

New carvery restaurant

Weddings at Baypoint: picturesque setting for up to 250 people

New and improved lounge and bar area

Venue hire for any occasion, such as parties and business functions

Dedicated wedding planners and event management services

To become a member at Baypoint, join a club, book your wedding/event, or find out more, contact hello@baypoint-club.co.uk, check out www.baypoint-club.co.uk or follow Baypoint on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

If you are a teacher or a school looking to learn more about the Baypoint Education & Wellbeing programmes, contact Lauren, Head of Community Engagement, at lauren@baypoint-club.co.uk.