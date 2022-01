UPDATE (9.20pm): Hannah has been found safe and well

Kent Police is appealing for information into the whereabouts of a woman reported missing in Ramsgate.

Hannah West, 22, was last seen in the area of Vine Close at around 3pm today (January 9).

She is believed to be wearing white trainers, grey jeans and a grey coat with fur around the hood.

Anyone who sees her or knows where she is should call 101 quoting reference 09-0649.