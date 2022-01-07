Around The World in 80 Days to be staged at Sarah Thorne Theatre in Broadstairs

Phileas Fogg and his inexorable servant Passepartout are heading to Broadstairs with a charming new family comedy.

Famed for their classical summer season UK tours, professional Gloucester based Rain or Shine Theatre Company is presenting a fast-paced comic stage version of Jules Verne’s tale Around the World in 80 Days.

Join Phileas Fogg and his companions for a knock-about adventure full of mishaps, tomfoolery, British stiff upper lip, curious camels, and comedy.

Hailed as ‘a delicious mirthfest’ Rain or Shine will once again be reinventing a classic tale using their now signature ‘Morecambe & Wise-ish comedy’ style.

The tour includes a ‘one night only’ performance at Sarah Thorne Theatre, Broadstairs on Saturday, January 29 at 7.30pm.

Tickets priced £16 (in advance), £18 (on the door), are available online via www.sarahthornetheatre.co.uk (booking fees apply) or ring Ticketsource on 0333 666 4466.