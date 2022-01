A road in Westgate is closed while emergency services attend the scene of a crash.

Two cars collided at St Mildred’s Road on the Canterbury Road junction at 4.20pm today (January 6).

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Kent Police was called at around 4.20pm to a collision involving two cars in St Mildred’s Road, Westgate-on-Sea.

“Officers are currently at the scene along with paramedics and fire crews. The road has been closed while emergency services are dealing with the incident.”