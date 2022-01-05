Invite to online events discussing proposals for 1,500 homes, school, cafes and shops on land off Nash Road

Online events about plans to create 1,500 homes near Westwood will take place this month.

The Humber’s Mill proposal is for a 67-hectare site to the west of Nash Road, close to Westwood Cross Shopping Centre, which is earmarked for housing in Thanet District Council’s adopted Local Plan.

People can learn more about the project, and ask questions about it, by joining online webinars at 6pm on Thursday 20 January or 7pm on Tuesday 25 January. You can sign up for a webinar here.

During the webinar, the project team, including developer Axis Land Partnerships, will outline proposals for Humber’s Mill, which they say will be an attractive and sustainable neighbourhood, sensitively located in the existing landscape, and providing easy, walkable access to local facilities and attractions.

Plans for the site also include a two-form entry primary school, and potentially cafés, shops, cycle paths, and new sports and leisure spaces.

Jon Knight, senior project manager at Axis Land Partnerships, said: “We want our plans for Humber’s Mill to reflect the needs and aspirations of existing residents, and potential new residents, so that the development can deliver maximum benefit to the community.

“At these webinars we are keen to hear from anyone with views about what they already like about the area, what could be improved, and what they would like to see in a new neighbourhood. Community feedback will help shape our proposals for Humber’s Mill as we prepare to submit an outline planning application for the site this year.”

The proposal for Humber’s Mill includes around 22 hectares of green, open space. Features being considered for the new neighbourhood include gardens, adventure playgrounds, walking trails, sports and leisure spaces, and a central village green.

Jon Knight added: “It’s important that Humber’s Mill would also be ‘future-ready’ and well connected. We aim to equip all homes with super-fast broadband, supporting the shift towards homeworking and reducing the need to travel – in line with government and local connectivity goals. Cycle paths and new links to public transport would offer sustainable travel options, while electric vehicle charging points would be available across the site.”

You can view the Humber’s Mill website for more details about the proposed development, or you can get in touch with the project team by emailing westwood@social.co.uk.