Ramsgate teen to run four marathons in one month to raise charity funds

Ramsgate teen Chaz Butters, who is 15 today (January 2), will run the length of four marathons -just over 104 miles – throughout January to raise funds for Prostate Cancer UK.

This will match the distance he ran last year for the same cause.

The Ursuline College student and Hornets Boxing Club member was inspired to help the charity after a family friend and his boxing coach Chris Daley was diagnosed with the condition and had his prostate removed last year.

Chaz said: “Chris has been an amazing role model and coach of my character in boxing and my life.”

Mum Maxine said: “A personal friend and inspiration for Chaz has helped him, now Chaz wants to help in any way he can.”

Prostate cancer is now the most commonly diagnosed cancer in the UK, killing one man every 45 minutes.

Chaz said: “That’s one dad, partner, brother, son, grandad, uncle or mate. I’m raising money to help fund lifesaving research and support for men and their families affected by prostate cancer.”

If you see Chaz carrying out his ‘run the month’ challenge give him a beep or say hello.