Photos: Huge turn out for Ramsgate New Year’s Day dip in memory of baby Joseph Brown

Photos by Malcolm Kirkaldie

A huge crowd turned out for the annual New Year’s Day dip in Ramsgate today (January 1).

The event raises cash for Ronald McDonald Houses in memory of baby Joseph Brown. The Queen’s Head pub hosted the event and provides hot soup and rolls afterwards.

John Brown and Vicki Boyle started the Dip in 2013 after they lost son Joseph in November 2012. During their short time with baby Joseph, the couple stayed at the Evelina Ronald McDonald House. They pledged to raise money for the vital service and the New Year’s Day dip for the cause began.

By 2020 the event had raised more than £25,000.

This year, as usual, dippers met in the Queen’s Head pub at 11am, hit the beach for the midday dip and then it was back to the Queen’s Head for free hot soup thanks to landlord Jim Barber and his staff.

Medal presentations have followed and live music from Twos Company.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Collection pots are on the bar to raise even more money for Ronald McDonald House Charities United Kingdom

Dips have also taken place today at Westgate, Minnis Bay, Western Undercliff and, although the official Broadstairs event was cancelled, some swimmers braved the waves to raise money for the Children’s Liver Disease Foundation including local councillor Aram Rawf and members of Kent Surf School who raised funds for Thanet Disabled Riding Centre.

NOTE: Speedo are going to donate £10 to Mental Health Swims for each photo posted on New Year’s Day tagging @speedooutsidersclub with the hashtag #newyearswimmers