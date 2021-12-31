Three Thanet people among those named in the 2022 New Year Honours List

Three Thanet people have been named in the 2022 New Year Honours List, in recognition of their services to the community.

Broadstairs couple Carol and Derek Moody have both been made MBEs (Members of the Order of the British Empire) for services to foster care.

In 2016 the couple scooped a national Fostertalk Award and the following year they received the Head of Fostering Award for contribution to the service from Kent County Council.

The couple foster disabled children one of the young people who has been in their care, previously said: “They got permanency approval for me. This was very special for me as it meant I was part of the family and not just a foster child anymore.

“Not that this meant anything because from the start they have always thought of me as another son.”

Nathan, who secretly nominated the couple for the national award when he was 17 and in their care, said: “Out of their own generosity, they loved me and cared for me – I couldn’t dream of having a better family. They love me so much and I couldn’t love them more.”

Also named in the honors list is Colonel (Rtd) Christopher Lee Argent QVRM TD DL Chair, United Kingdom Reserve Forces’ Association. He has been made an OBE (Officers of the Order of the British Empire) for voluntary service to Reserve Forces in the UK and NATO

Sue Nelson, Chair of Produced in Kent, has also been named a Commander of The Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (CBE) in the 2022 New Year Honours List, in recognition of her services to small businesses in the UK.

A CBE is awarded to individuals for having a prominent role at national level, or a leading role at regional level through service to the community.

Sue is an award-winning entrepreneur, author, speaker, and broadcaster and was appointed Chair of Produced in Kent in June 2021. Prior to this, Sue built a successful company called Breakthrough Funding, which was designed to champion the small business owner and to make the complex R&D tax relief scheme accessible. The company was sold to Ernst & Young in March 2020.

The New Year Honours List 2022 also pays tribute to a huge number of people involved in all aspects of sport and recognises people making outstanding contributions for the environment, and those giving amazing service in the community.

Emma Radacanu receives an MBE following her incredible US Open win and Chelsea Women’s manager Emma Hayes receives an OBE for her work promoting women’s football. Sheila Parker, the first captain of the England Women Football Team, is given an MBE for services to football and charity. There is also an OBE for six time World Championship winning superbike racer Jonathan Rea.

Recognising their leadership battling COVID-19, knighthoods go to the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) for England Professor Chris Whitty, CMO for Scotland Gregor Smith and CMO for Wales Frank Atherton. Also recognised are Chief Government Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance, and Deputy Medical Officers for England Dr Jenny Harries and Professor Jonathan Van-Tam. For her work on the vaccine rollout, Emily Lawson receives a Damehood.

The Honours List continues to give recognition to those showing courage and leadership in their local areas, with 63% of the New Year Honours List awarded for community work.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “These recipients have inspired and entertained us and given so much to their communities in the UK or in many cases around the world.

“The honours are an opportunity for us to thank them, as a country, for their dedication and outstanding contribution.”