Theatre Royal panto performances cancelled due to positive covid tests

Performances of Margate panto Robin Hood have been cancelled due to positive covid tests.
The popular show has been on stage at the Theatre Royal since December 17 and was expected to run until January 2.
Sadly the positive tests have meant the small team cannot cover the missing roles.
Customers are being contacted now.
A statement says: “It is with deep regret that Wicked Productions and Theatre Royal Margate must announce we are having to bring the curtain down on our Robin Hood pantomime early as, despite our best efforts and covid-safe protocols, we have had positive lateral flow tests within the cast.
“We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience and disappointment caused, the cast, crew and producers are devastated not to be able to finish the run and we would like to thank all our customers for their amazing support this year, it has been truly incredible.
“Once again, we apologise for any inconvenience caused, this truly is a very challenging time. All venues, show promoters and event organisers are working tirelessly on making the safety and health of fans, artists, and staff the main priority.
“All tickets will automatically be refunded to the original payment card.”
However, Wicked Productions have recorded “Robin Hood” and will be making this available as a live stream to disappointed customers, to watch in the comfort of their own homes.
A spokesperson said: “It may not be the same exciting live experience we had hoped to offer, but we’re so proud of our “Robin Hood” that we’d like to share it with you. Details of the live stream will be available soon, and we’d like to thank you in advance for your consideration and support.”
If anyone needs to contact the box office, email boxoffice@yourleisure.uk.com
Apparently Covid crept up on them from behind, though they were warned several times!
Sad for the brilliant cast