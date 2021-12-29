Designer items reported stolen in Broadstairs burglary

Designer items and jewellery have been reported stolen following a burglary in Broadstairs.

It was reported that the break-in at the property in Kings Avenue took place between 2.30pm and 9.30pm on Wednesday 21 December.

Missing items include a gold Chanel rope necklace with ‘CC’ set within an hexagonal design, a gold necklace with a heart-shaped ruby surrounded by smaller diamonds, a vintage brown Gucci shoulder bag, a rose gold ladies Michael Kors watch, a gold chronograph Michael Kors watch with a gold face, an Omega Seamaster 300m limited edition watch with a blue face, and an Oliver Bonas watch with a black leather strap.

Detectives would like to speak to anyone who has information regarding the stolen items, or has private CCTV or dashcam footage taken in the area that might assist their enquiries.

Witnesses should call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/263376/21.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or complete the online form on their website Independent UK charity taking crime information anonymously | Crimestoppers (crimestoppers-uk.org).