Elsewhere launches ‘pint pre-order’ scheme to help staff as Omicron spread results in cancellations

Elsewhere in Margate has launched a ‘pre-order your pint’ scheme to try and help staff who have lost out on earnings this month as the covid situation continues to impact on retail and hospitality.

Customers are being invited to buy a pint now which can then be redeemed in the new year. All money raised will go to the staff.

Elsewhere, which is based at the centre and is a live music venue, record store and café site, has been open since 2018. It was one of the first venues to take a spot at the rejuvenated Centre site.

But, like all those in live entertainment the venue has suffered with covid lockdowns and now reduced visitors due to concerns over the Omicron variant.

Owner Alex Barron said: “Like most venues up and down the country we have had the majority of planned events for the rest of the year cancelled due to concerns around Covid.

“This has meant that our bar staff and sound engineers have lost earnings, at an always expensive time of year, as shifts disappear.

“We understand that people may not feel comfortable going out during the Christmas period so we are offering the opportunity to pre-order a pint. You can purchase a pint now and redeem it at the bar at any time from 1st January 2022.

!All the money we raise will go directly to our staff split equally between bar and technical staff. Your money won’t go to our landlords, suppliers or any other expense. You are directly supporting our staff.”

The spread of Omicron has had an effect on trade for many small business owners with restaurants including pop-up Mia Papa reducing their Christmas opening time hours.Mia Pap’s Kitchen will be open at the Batchelors Patisserie site on December 21-23 from 6pm- 10pm but will then be shut until a new venture in the new year.

Traders on Thanet high streets have also noticed a lack of footfall despite a prominent council campaign backing the shop local message. There are also concerns for staff well-being as positive cases rise once more.

Adapting trading times

Haeckels natural skincare business in Margate has notified customers that stores will close from Monday, December 20 until Sunday, January 2 with a click and collect and online delivery service running instead.

In a message to customers the natural products firm says: “This is not the Christmas we thought we would be having, but with cases spiralling, we have to provide our teams with a safe place to work and limit their exposure. People before profit.”

The Buoy and Oyster restaurant in Margate will also close a little earlier for Christmas than anticipated due to the current covid situation.

A message to customers says: “We have made the decision to close for Christmas a little earlier than planned on Sunday, December 19 reopening on December 28.

“We would of course love to see as many of you as possible and those of you who are in a position to be out and about and feeling well. We are a large venue with plenty of space and have maintained our social distancing throughout the year, we will have windows open for air circulation and all of our team members are testing daily and wearing masks”

The business is open as usual this weekend and is also offering takeaway and home delivery for its fish and chip shop.

In London a major incident has been declared after 26,000 new Covid cases were recorded. It is understood an emergency Cobra meeting with the devolved administrations will also be held this weekend with suggestions that a two week circuit breaker is being considered.

In Thanet the covid case rate per 100,000 people – as of December 12 – was 555.6. The UK average is 551.3.