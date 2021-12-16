Council appeal to track down those responsible for fly-tipping on Broadstairs farmland

Thanet council enforcement officers are appealing for information to help track down the culprits responsible for fly-tipping on farmland in Reading Street Road in Broadstairs.

The dumped goods consisted of construction waste from a refurbished bathroom and were left on the farmland on December 7.

Cllr Bob Bayford, Cabinet Member for Operational Services, said: “Flytipping is a senseless and infuriating act which comes at a cost to the council tax payers of Thanet. Investigating and clearing fly-tips costs us hundreds of thousands of pounds each year and diverts resources away from keeping the rest of the environment in Thanet clean. Not to mention the terrible damage this causes to the natural environment and wildlife, disruption to private landowners and nearby residents.

“Our Streetscene enforcement officers are working every day to tackle this illegal activity and acted promptly to investigate the fly-tip at Reading Street once it was reported. The waste has now been removed, but we would urge anyone who might have seen the waste being dumped, or if they have any other information on who might be responsible to contact us so we can pursue a criminal investigation.

“It is really important to remind members of the public that they must use registered waste carriers to dispose of large items of household waste so their waste is not fly-tipped. If illegally fly-tipped waste can be traced back to them, then they may be the one receiving a fine.

“There is CCTV in known hotspots across the district which supports the work our team does on a daily basis to investigate these crimes. The council also regularly uses signs, leaflets and social media to remind residents and local businesses that fly-tipping is illegal and can lead to a £400 fixed penalty notice or a criminal prosecution.

“Residents can report fly-tipping using our online form.”

Make reports at sse@thanet.gov.uk