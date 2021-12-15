Two injured in crash in Margate

Two people were taken to hospital following a crash in Margate yesterday (December 14).

Kent Police was called to a report of a two-vehicle collision in Ramsgate Road, at the Victoria lights, shortly after 5.10pm.

Officers attended, along with South East Coast Ambulance Service and Kent Fire and Rescue, and assisted with traffic management while the incident was responded to.

A spokesperson for South East Coast Ambulance service said: “We were called shortly after 5pm yesterday to reports of a collision on Ramsgate Road, Margate. Two ambulance crews attended the scene and two patients were assessed and treated before being taken to QEQM Hospital.”