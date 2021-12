Kent Police were called to St Lawrence on Sunday (December 12) after a dog walker discovered the body of a young man.

Kent Police was called at 8.47am to St Laurence Church yard in Ramsgate.

Officers and the South East Coast Ambulance Service attended and a man was declared deceased at the scene.

The man’s death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be prepared for the coroner.

The woman who found the young man has since revisited the site to lay flowers.